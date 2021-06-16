Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,030. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

