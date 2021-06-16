Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

