Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. 323,576 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.89.

