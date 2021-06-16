Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,389 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,558. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

