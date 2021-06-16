Morgan Stanley Increases 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.