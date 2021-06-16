Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of MNARF remained flat at $$13.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

