MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €105.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €64.30 ($75.65). 260,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €71.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -15.12.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.