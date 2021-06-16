Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 139,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,967. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $1,044,970 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

