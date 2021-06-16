Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 721.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.