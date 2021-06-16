MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
