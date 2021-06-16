MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

