MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Update

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 503.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

