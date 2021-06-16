Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.05% of Mueller Water Products worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.