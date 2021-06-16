Multiplier One Day Volume Reaches $15,833.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $7.42 million and $15,833.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00144889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00181183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.00961681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,673.96 or 1.00067320 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 93,182,691 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

