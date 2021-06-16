Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000. 51job comprises about 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 51job by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.