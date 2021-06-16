Nano (NANO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.24 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00016090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $833.47 million and $28.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.34 or 0.06261722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $613.52 or 0.01578129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00439950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00146736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00705288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00427590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00372243 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.