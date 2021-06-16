Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.75.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

