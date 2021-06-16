National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley Acquires 500 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

