Navient Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

