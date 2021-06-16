Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.55. Navigator shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 512 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Navigator by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

