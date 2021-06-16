Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the first quarter worth $481,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the first quarter worth $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc in the first quarter worth $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of Neovasc stock remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 575,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

