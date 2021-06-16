Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Netflix worth $2,489,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $491.20. 84,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.18 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

