New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,947.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877,134 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 4.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $145,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,350,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,901,000 after buying an additional 17,411,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 982.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after buying an additional 4,198,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 934.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763,275. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

