New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Lawrence J. Savarese Buys 3,700 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

