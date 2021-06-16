New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,000 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -137.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

