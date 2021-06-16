New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 372,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

SHLS stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.