New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

