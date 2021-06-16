New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

