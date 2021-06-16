Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,114,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NWL opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

