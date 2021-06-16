Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 182,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,922. The firm has a market cap of $797.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 9,072.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

