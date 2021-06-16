NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $153,163.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060666 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,026,858,319 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986,626,210 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

