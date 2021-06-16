Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.