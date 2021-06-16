Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

