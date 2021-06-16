Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Northern Trust worth $202,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NTRS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

