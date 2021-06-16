Northern Trust Corp Has $2.16 Billion Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,160,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $138.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

