Northern Trust Corp Sells 296,091 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,013,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Philip Morris International worth $1,332,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

PM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,347. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

