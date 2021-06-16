Northern Trust Corp Sells 349,258 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,404,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,190,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. 92,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,196. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

