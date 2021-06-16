Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,310 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $985,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.75. 14,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $399.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

