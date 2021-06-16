Northern Trust Corp Sells 834,057 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Citigroup worth $1,840,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.