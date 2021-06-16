Northern Trust Corp Sells 94,344 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,576,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

