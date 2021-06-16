Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Booking worth $1,058,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2,300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,350.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

