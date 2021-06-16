Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$49.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$49.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.87.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.07. The company had a trading volume of 309,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.72. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$31.78 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

