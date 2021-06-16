Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.24. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

