Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,955. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

