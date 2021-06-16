Numis Securities Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

Numis Securities reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.08 million and a P/E ratio of 41.25. SigmaRoc has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

