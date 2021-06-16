Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 3,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,729. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

