Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
