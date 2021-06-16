Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.63% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

