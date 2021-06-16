NXM Achieves Market Cap of $595.75 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $595.75 million and approximately $26,429.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $92.87 or 0.00238780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00757161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.60 or 0.07691569 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,915,040 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,705 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

