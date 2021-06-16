Nyerium Price Up 56% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $117,148.67 and approximately $74.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

