nYFI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, nYFI has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $157,068.52 and $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00764909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.07754949 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

