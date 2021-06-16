O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 76,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

